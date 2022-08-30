The Patriots released Anderson on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Anderson appeared in four games for New England last year before suffering a season-ending torn pectoral. He was healthy during training camp but still finds himself among a wave of cuts ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. Before his injury, the 2015 third-round pick has played at least 300 defensive snaps in sixth straight seasons -- split between the Colts and Jets.
