The Patriots released Anderson (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday.
Anderson was slated to the miss the entire 2022 campaign after being placed on season-ending IR, but he'll now be free to join a new team once he clears his current injury. The 31-year-old only appeared in four games last season -- his first with New England -- before a suffering a torn pectoral, but before 2021, he'd been an integral part of every defense he'd played for since 2015 -- three years with the Colts and three years with the Jets.
