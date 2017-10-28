Henry Krieger-Coble: Let go by Colts
Krieger-Coble was waived by the Colts on Friday.
Krieger-Coble joined the Colts in early October when starting tight end Jack Doyle was dealing with a concussion. Linebacker Josh Perry takes his spot on the 53-man roster.
