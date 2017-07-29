Henry Krieger-Coble: Waived by Broncos
Krieger-Coble was waived by the Broncos on Saturday, Broncos' reporter Mike Klis reports.
Krieger-Coble went undrafted last season before landing on the Broncos practice squad. He ultimately made the team for the final two games of the season, and recorded one catch for 13 yards. The Iowa product's size was reportedly a factor in the decision to waive him. He will now look to land another opportunity elsewhere.
