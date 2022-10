Mondeaux (leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Packers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Mondeaux was carted off the field during the Giants' Week 4 win over the Bears. The defensive end was reverted back to New York's practice squad Monday as Leonard Williams (knee) nears his return to the field. Expect Mondeaux to remain with the practice squad at least until he's back to full strength.