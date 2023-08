After failing to make it on the Packers' 53-man roster, Pearson (knee) joined their practice squad Wednesday.

Pearson spent training camp competing with Josiah Deguara for the fullback role on the Packers' main roster. While he ultimately came up short, the undrafted free agent will stay with the team via their practice unit and await an opportunity to get called up should anything happen to the aforementioned Deguara.