Henry Ruggs III: Done after blazing 40-yard dash

Ruggs will not participate in the positional drills for the rest of the combine due to a quadriceps injury, Kimberly Jones reported during the NFL Network broadcast.

Ruggs was seen off to the side with a bag of ice on his quad after he turned in a blazing 40-yard dash time of 4.27. The Alabama product also came near the top of his position in the jumps, logging a 42.0-inch vertical and a 131.0-inch broad jump. Ruggs told Jones that he hopes to be ready for Alabama's upcoming Pro Day, which falls on March 24. Even with the apparent quadriceps injury cutting his night short, Ruggs turned in the most impressive workout of any wide receiver and is firmly in the first-round discussion now.