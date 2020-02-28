Henry Ruggs III: Done after blazing 40-yard dash
Ruggs will not participate in the positional drills for the rest of the combine due to a quadriceps injury, Kimberly Jones reported during the NFL Network broadcast.
Ruggs was seen off to the side with a bag of ice on his quad after he turned in a blazing 40-yard dash time of 4.27. The Alabama product also came near the top of his position in the jumps, logging a 42.0-inch vertical and a 131.0-inch broad jump. Ruggs told Jones that he hopes to be ready for Alabama's upcoming Pro Day, which falls on March 24. Even with the apparent quadriceps injury cutting his night short, Ruggs turned in the most impressive workout of any wide receiver and is firmly in the first-round discussion now.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Unearthing WR prospect studs
Ben Gretch digs into the history of breakout age, combine testing and more to explain how best...
-
2/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew focuses on dynasty rankings for 2020 and beyond, discussing Patrick Mahomes, David...
-
Best landing spots for Brady
Reports from the NFL Combine suggest Tom Brady is leaving New England. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Jerry Jeudy prospect profile
Can Jerry Jeudy continue dominating in the NFL like he did in high school and college? Our...
-
February Best Ball ADP Review
A look at average draft position on BestBall 10s along with five late targets.
-
2/25 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew takes a look at who is poised to bust in 2020 due to factors like change of quarterback,...