Waters (shoulder) was waived/injured by the Packers on Thursday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Green Bay was pretty much set at cornerback anyways with offseason-signing Davon House, 2017 second-round pick Kevin King (shoulder), 2015 first-round pick Damarious Randall and 2015 second-round pick Quinten Rollins all on the active roster. Waters was limited in his ability to prove his worth through training camp due to this shoulder injury. If he clears waivers, he'll be placed on injured reserve.