Hercules Mata'afa: Waived on Wednesday
Mata'afa (knee) was waived on Wednesday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.
The undrafted free agent suffered a torn ACL during the Vikings' offseason program. He'll now shift his focus to rehabbing before he can even think about finding a new home elsewhere in the league.
