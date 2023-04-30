Ahlers is expected to sign with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Ahler played five seasons at East Carolina and was the starting quarterback in the last four. In his 13 games last season, Ahler completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,708 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions, adding 182 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 72 carries. Ahlers is slated to be the third-string quarterback behind Geno Smith and Drew Lock when training camp begins.