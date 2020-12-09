site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Holton Hill: Waived by Vikings
RotoWire Staff
Hill (foot) was waived from reserve/injured Tuesday.
Hill will now have an opportunity to join another squad if he can prove the foot ailment he suffered a month ago is a thing of the past.
