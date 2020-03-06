Horace Richardson: Let go by Broncos
Richardson (back) was waived by Denver on Thursday.
Richardson failed to suit up in regular-season action in 2019 after suffering a back injury in the preseason that landed him on injured reserve. The 26-year-old has never seen action in a regular season NFL game, and he last spent time with the Chiefs' practice squad in 2018.
