Bates (knee) was released by Washington with a failed physical designation on Thursday, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Bates had seven tackles in 14 games in 2016. An ACL tear prematurely ended his season last December and is likely the reason he was unable to pass his physical. He'll be able to sign with another team as soon as he returns to health. At most he'll be competing for a depth linebacker slot.