TAMPA -- If you watched Mike Evans practice, you wouldn't even think to consider his age. The Buccaneers big man separated and made catches over and over again versus an overmatched Titans cornerback group during their recent joint practice, completely in-sync with quarterback Baker Mayfield on play after play.

There was even one point late in practice where Evans caught a touchdown and literally jogged straight into the locker room, Deion Sanders-at-the-combine style, like he knew he had nothing left to prove. It certainly wasn't because of injury -- he was back outside signing autographs with the fans later (it was reported after the fact that he went in for an IV).

If this is the version of Evans the Bucs are getting this season, he'll see more targets, catch more passes and gain more yards than he did last year, and he might score 10 times, too. Sure would make his Round 4 average draft position (ADP) seem like a gift.

This is to say Evans is, appropriately, the Bucs' No. 1 go-to receiver. He didn't start last year in that role -- Chris Godwin averaged nearly nine targets per game from Mayfield until he hurt himself in Week 7. During those first seven games, Evans averaged 6.4 targets per game. After? 9.3 targets per game.

"We understand that what we're trying to get accomplished is still the offense goes (through) the run game and Mike Evans. That's how we operate," Mayfield explained to SiriusXM NFL Radio when asked about how the Bucs offense will work with new playcaller Josh Grizzard. "His specialty is how to motion guys, get single coverage for Mike, and then we go from there."

As soon as your draft hits its 35th overall pick, Evans should be on your radar.

Evans should lead the way for the Buccaneers in the receiving department but his target volume will almost certainly fall closer to seven targets per game than nine because Evans wasn't the Buccaneers' only outstanding receiver against the Titans.

Emeka Egbuka delivering on upside

Emeka Egbuka was the Buccaneers' first-round pick in April, and he was as sharp as advertised -- a great development since he did it against defenders he's never seen before. He crushed his one-on-one drills. On one play with the team he broke away from a defender with good speed after the catch on a short out route and got to the sideline for a first down. Egbuka lined up all over the field -- it's assumed he'll play more outside than in the slot.

"Going into Ohio State I'd never played slot before," Egbuka said. "I honed my skills there, so I feel like I have the capabilities to do both (line up wide and in the slot). I think that's what part of the reason why Tampa liked me."

"We trust him," Mayfield said of the rookie.

Egbuka is rapidly becoming one of Fantasy's hottest rookies. He had a Round 10 average draft position on CBS Sports as well as on other platforms, but the National Fantasy Championship's ADP on Egbuka over the past two weeks has him going ahead of 80th overall. The only way that pays off is if Egbuka displaces any receiver on this team, a distinct possibility.

Jalen McMillan focusing on the 'small details'

Jalen McMillan, who came on strong in the second half of last season, also flashed with the first-team offense against the Titans, seeing about the second-most targets from Mayfield including a pinpoint pass on an in-breaking route good for about 10 yards and a nice catch along the left sideline for about 15. McMillan told CBS Sports after practice that it's being focused on little details away from the field that's helped him concentrate better in the game.

"Small things like picking up after myself, making sure everything's clean, calling my sister every day, keeping in touch with my family, certain things like that help me have a level-headed mind on the field and then everything else comes easily instead of doubting myself or second-guessing anything," McMillan said. "It's all in the small details. In the NFL they expect you to reach a certain depth (on a route). That really matters, and just like how that matters, the little things like making your bed before you leave every morning matters. It's the same type of importance."





McMillan's ADP is around Round 14 on CBS Sports and in the two-week sample from the National Fantasy Championship. He's not a bad option for your bench since he proved last year he can be very productive when called upon (seven touchdowns in his final five games).

Even veteran Sterling Shepard was outstanding at using cuts and subtle leverage to get a step on defensive backs. He was a favorite of Mayfield's last year, just as he was of his at college at Oklahoma. He would only come into play if something happens to a receiver ahead of him on the depth chart.

But what about Chris Godwin?

Notably missing from all of the action was Chris Godwin, who remains on the physically unable to perform list after dislocating his ankle last October. It was learned recently that Godwin needed a second surgery on his leg. The team has tried to spin it positively, but there still isn't a timetable for his return.

"He's doing very well. He's advancing through his protocols," general manager Jason Licht said recently. "He's exactly where they anticipated and hoped he would be at this point. We've still got a ways to go."

As of early August, Godwin had a CBS Sports ADP at the end of Round 6. National Fantasy Championship drafters over the past two weeks were a full round behind that.

There isn't serious concern about Godwin missing the whole season, but he could begin 2025 on the shelf, perhaps as long as the first four games. There is much more concern about how effective Godwin will be when he does return. The last time Godwin came back from a grueling injury was in 2022 after he tore his ACL -- his efficiency metrics weren't very good and took two years to rebound. If it begins to look like something similar could happen to Godwin this year, his ADP will tumble to where Egbuka's is now, and Egbuka will continue to climb into Round 7.