For those who are new to it, the Scott Fish Bowl is the most highly sought and largest field Fantasy Football tournament of the year. It brings together the top analysts from every platform, in addition to fans from all over the world, all in the name of raising money for the Fantasy Cares charity. In a lot of ways, the Scott Fish Bowl is a precursor to my favorite time here at Fantasy Football Today -- our Draft-A-Thon fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Hospital Research. What makes the Scott Fish Bowl even more fun is its annually changing and diverse scoring system.

This year's unique scoring system was unveiled, and I immediately began strategizing:

The Fish Bowl uses an "ultraflex" lineup with 11 starters and 11 bench.

Start 0-2 Superflex

Start 0-9 RB/WR/TE

This means that, outside of the ability to start two quarterbacks in the superflex spots, you don't have to fill any of the other starting roster spots with any specific positions.

The scoring is where things get spicier.

Scoring Basics

6 points for all TD

2 points for all 2-point conversions

25 passing yards = 1 point

10 rushing/receiving yard = 1 point

1 point per 1st down

TEP - 1 extra point per TE reception

With over 4,000 competitors in this year's Fish Bowl, I felt it was important to draft a team that can stand out and stand alone. It's a boom-or-bust, if you're not first, you're last mentality.

I adjusted my strategy to the scoring system and sought to prioritize drafting running backs and tight ends. In this scoring format, unlike most of the PPR leagues we play in regularly, wide receivers are most devalued.

Below, we'll dive into the team that I have drafted thus far in the Fish Bowl, how it followed the strategy I entered the draft with, and more.

I drafted from the No. 8 overall slot. One final twist is that the third round reverses in the Scott Fish Bowl. This means that instead of selecting eighth in Round 3, I got the fifth pick in that round (and the eighth pick in Round 4).

(*The Fish Bowl is ongoing, and this is my current roster drafted through the first 15 rounds.*)

Pick 1.8: Jalen Hurts, QB

Pick 2.5: Derrick Henry, RB

Pick 3.5: Patrick Mahomes, QB

Pick 4.8: Sam LaPorta, TE

Pick 5.5: George Kittle, TE

Pick 6.8: RJ Harvey, RB

Pick 7.5: Xavier Worthy, WR

Pick 8.8: Tyler Warren, TE

Pick 9.5: Colston Loveland, TE

Pick 10.8: Tyjae Spears, RB

Pick 11.5: Tank Bigsby, RB

Pick 12.8: Keon Coleman, WR

Pick 13.5: Tre Harris, WR

Pick 14.8: Kyle Williams, WR

Pick 15.5: Rico Dowdle, RB

Going into the draft, I was planning to wait on drafting quarterbacks unless I had the opportunity to draft one of the hyper-mobile QBs in Round 1. In this scoring format, quarterbacks who scramble for first downs get a massive boost. Hurts will get that job done for me. My next goal was to wait on drafting a second quarterback for my other superflex spot -- as you'll see -- that plan crumbled fast. In Round 3, I couldn't pass up on Mahomes. If he plays like he did in 2024, Mahomes will be a bust for me, regardless of how healthy his receiver corps is. But with a more motivated Travis Kelce, a healthy Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown, a healthy Isiah Pacheco, and year two of Xavier Worthy -- I like my chances. Later, I snagged Worthy for the stack.

I leaned into the tight end scoring in this format by grabbing both of the first-round draft picks at the position (Warren, Loveland). I'm a big fan of both. Kittle was a top scorer at the position in 2024 and has developed a strong rapport with Brock Purdy. LaPorta came alive down the stretch run of 2024 and was being drafted as the first tight end last season.

As I enter the final rounds, I'll be searching for more values at tight end and running back.