Kirk Cousins is heading back to Minnesota, and if you're rostering Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison or T.J. Hockenson, there's plenty of reason to be excited about what this reunion could mean for your Fantasy team. We've already seen what Cousins can do with these three pass catchers in Kevin O'Connell's offense in 2022 and 2023, and the numbers speak for themselves.

Just as importantly, the Vikings threw at a crazy high rate -- 65.7% of total plays. That's nearly TEN percentage points higher than where they've been since the start of the 2025 season (56%).

It means O'Connell will have trust in Cousins to let 'er rip. The Vikings offensive line is good enough to protect Cousins and allow him to connect on time with all three of those weapons.

Jefferson is obviously the one that Fantasy managers should expect a big increase in production from with Cousins now back in Minnesota. Forget that we've seen it before -- Cousins' passing this year has been startingly good! Pairing him with Jefferson should mean big results on double-digit target volume. I view Jefferson as a top-10 receiver the rest of the way.

Hockenson wins with the Cousins addition also. Having Brock Bowers in Las Vegas made it a no-brainer for Cousins to target him, but don't lose sight over Cousins having multiple games throwing to tight end Michael Mayer. Of couse it's a position Cousins will focus on, much like Kyler Murray did anytime he felt any semblance of pressure. In each of the past four games Hockenson has finished he's had a minimum of five targets and scored at least 13 PPR points in three of them. If I were tired of streaming tight ends I'd make a play for Hockenson via trade in my Fantasy league.

I do have reservations about Addison suddenly becoming a reliable starter. He has two games with double-digit PPR points in 2026, both required at least eight targets. He has five or fewer targets in four of his other five games, and you already know from above that Cousins had Addison third in the pecking order in targets a few years back. I'd be happy to roster Addison and use him as a bye-week receiver, but I'd prefer to see how things play out first before I rush him into lineups.

As for Cousins himself, I think he is a high-end No. 2 Fantasy QB. There will be some matchups coming up where we will want to start him as a low-end No. 1. Is this week against Green Bay one of those matchups? I don't know if I'm ready to say that just yet, but it is going to be close.