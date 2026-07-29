How to draft from No. 11 overall in 2026 Fantasy Football PPR leagues; full results, favorite picks, more

In most seasons, I'm on full tilt well before the draft even starts if my league draws randomly and determines that I have one of the last few picks in the first round. Although the snake format helps quell some concern, it has typically been advantageous to have an early draft slot in snake draft formats. However, that might not be the case in 2026 Fantasy Football leagues. The back end of Round 1 looks loaded -- a former No. 1 overall Fantasy draft pick in CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson plus several running backs who have league-winning RB1-overall type upside are staring us in the face with picks 10, 11, and 12. So when I found out I would be drafting from the 11 hole in our pick-by-pick series, I was excited -- invigorated -- ready to rock this thing.

This is our 12-part, pick-by-pick series where me, Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, Dave Richard, and Jacob Gibbs all took part in a six-person mock draft. We each built two of the 12 teams in this 14-round draft to show you a different strategy from each spot.

As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE).

Here's how my team came together from the 11th pick:

1.11 Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

2.02 Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

3.11 Kyren Williams, RB, Rams

4.02 Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

5.11 Jameson Williams, WR, Lions

6.02 Alec Pierce, WR, Colts

7.11 Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

8.02 Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

9.11 Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants

10.02 Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks

11.11 Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills

12.02 Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans

13.11 Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars

14.02 Demond Claiborne, RB, Vikings

What I really loved the most about building out from No. 11 overall was how much it afforded me an opportunity to build a balanced roster. In a full-point PPR league, I would like four of my first six picks to be wide receivers. That's the ideal scenario but that doesn't mean I'm drafting that way. The worst thing you can do in Fantasy leagues is lock in to one strategy -- the draft evolves and so should your strategy. However, when it works out like this where I can grab four receivers early -- I'm a happy camper.

Jefferson will define this draft and I'm a believer that it simply can't get worse for him in the pass game. While Kyle Murray has his issues throwing over the middle of the field, he provides an upgrade for Jefferson in multiple key ways. For starters, he's seen a lot more football and can process defenses both pre- and post-snap at a level J.J. McCarthy could not in 2025. Also, he's simply more accurate from a ball placement standpoint at all levels of the field.

My roster probably has a bit more boom/bust than security -- with the exception of Kyren Williams -- but that's just per my preference. As I've noted on countless episodes of Beyond the Boxscore, I don't draft to finish inside the top 2-6 and make the playoffs but have no firepower to finish the job. I am drafting for upside and I see massive upside in the potential targets for Garrett Wilson, explosive long touchdowns for Jameson Williams and a slew of vacated targets that Michael Pittman left behind now going to Alec Pierce.

Justin Herbert is my favorite value at quarterback vs. ADP on the entire board. Mike McDaniel will boost his scoring efficiency and the offensive line returns both starting tackles -- both of whom are top-10 players at their respective positions. He will anchor my team with 25+ points per week in this format.

When taking a flier type at tight end, I like to double up. So that's why you'll see both Kincaid and Strange at the back end. I am hopeful I can find one starter between the two of them.

Overall, I like the balance of this build but it will come down to two offenses scoring more points than they did in 2025 -- the Vikings and Raiders.

Favorite pick: Demond Claiborne

This is an odd one, but yes, my favorite pick is my last pick of the draft. Claiborne was a prospect out of Wake Forest whose film was most comparable to Bucky Irving's since his draft class. While he doesn't have the same size as Irving and won't be as physical, Claiborne has elite contact balance, the ability to stop and start on a dime and is a perfect fit for zone runs. With just Jordan Mason and an aging and recently injury-prone Aaron Jones ahead of him on the depth chart, I won't be surprised if Claiborne earns an early role. Once he does, he'll prove to coaches that he needs a dozen touches per game. That's a Flex play, and his explosive (sub 4.4) speed, burst and ability to change directions will make him an upside weekly play if he gets those touches.

Pick I might regret: Ashton Jeanty

I want to believe in a Year 2 Jeanty breakout and I do! I really do! But it's harder to believe in the Raiders offense. After finishing near the bottom in scoring last season, the Raiders have moved to Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza at quarterback. While they have upgraded their league-worst offensive line via adding arguably the best center in football (Tyler Linderbaum), they still have question marks up front. They also lack firepower at wide receiver and will rely on Klint Kubiak's schematic genius, as well as Brock Bowers, to provide Jeanty with any scoring chances he doesn't create for himself. With that said, we're talking about one of the best running back prospects in the last decade in a Klint Kubiak offense. So I'm back in again!

Player who could make or break my team: Zach Charbonnet

Given the timeline of when Charbonnet tore his ACL, most Fantasy managers weren't expecting him back until around the midseason point. However, a recent early training camp report suggests he's well ahead of schedule and could play in Week 1. That seems bullish but that report came out after we drafted these teams. So now I feel like a winner! Isn't Fantasy fun?! In reality, Charbonnet's return can ultimately define my season because he should be the lead back and remain the red zone runner if he's healthy in an offense that will playing with a lot of leads.