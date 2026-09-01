Round one of your 2026 Fantasy Football drafts is shaping up, so the most difficult decisions and picks are No. 5-7 overall. It's only difficult because the best overall option -- certainly the safest -- is a wide receiver. You can pick your poison from Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Amon-Ra St. Brown or the sometimes falling Puka Nacua. However, that's not the route I perfect to go from No. 5 overall and there's one key reason why -- it doesn't set you up well for the first of your draft! With both Omarion Hampton and Kenneth Walker pushing up into the early parts of Round 2, by the time you snake back to your second-round pick, your options are typically to either reach for an injured back, Javonte Williams or take the best player overall -- typically wide receivers Nico Collins or Drake London. So even in a PPR league, I'm using the fifth pick on a pass-catching back -- Christian McCaffrey -- every time.

My colleague Jamey Eisenberg often talks about using mocks as a way to explore all strategies so that you are then prepared for whatever comes on draft day. So that's what I did with my first three picks by going RB-RB-RB. A robust RB build, baby! What is this -- 2005?! I can't remember the last time I started a draft with three backs, but my third one should push into the top-10 in targets and receptions at the position with the chance to push into the top-three and my No. 1 back is the targets/receptions king. This is a full-point PPR league after all.

Because I started my build with three backs, I used the next portion of the draft to load up on wide receivers, including several bench receivers I am hoping can push the starters. This is how it would look if you build out a roster with a heavy running back approach early on.

As is typical for my strategy in leagues that start just one quarterback, I couldn't help but grab what I felt like was a difference-maker in a position of the draft where difference-making running backs and wide receivers were few and far between. However, most would suggest that the player I grabbed is not a difference-maker -- at least not by ADP. My projection has him finishing in the top half of QB1s with a chance to push for more. That's the beauty (or the fault, depending on how you look at it) of the QB position in leagues that only require you to start one per week.

Without further ado, let's dive a little deeper into how I built out a roster I think can compete to win it all from the No. 5 overall draft position.

My Draft from No. 5 overall:

As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, and FLEX (RB/WR/TE)."

1.5: Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

2.8: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

3.5: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals

4.8: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

5.8: Jameson Williams, WR, Lions

6.5: Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers

7.8: Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

8.5: Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

9.8: KC Concepcion, WR, Browns

10.5: Rome Doubs, WR, Patriots

11.8: Jordan Tyson, WR, Saints

12.5: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams

13.8: Isiah Pacheco, RB, Lions

14.5: Braelon Allen, RB, Jets

Favorite pick: Jameson Williams

An offseason interview with Michael Wilson of the Cardinals opened my eyes to how (now Lions) offensive play caller Drew Petzing designs his passing game. While it appeared to run through tight end Trey McBride, that might've just been due to the quarterback play. Wilson told reporters that the "X" receiver was actually the first read and his breakout backed that up. Williams is now the X receiver in Detroit. He's locked up contractually, has more explosive upside to score long touchdowns than 95% of wide receivers (not just on vertical routes but in space on overs, drags and in cuts), and plays in one of the best passing environments in all of football. The Lions also project to match up against their easiest schedule (both for quarterbacks and receivers) over the last three seasons. He's often the forgotten man in Detroit but he shouldn't be.

Pick I might regret: Jeremiyah Love

For starters, Love is dealing with an ankle sprain of sorts. While the current expectation is that he'll play in Week 1, that's just a guess at this point. If Love does start the season in Week 1, he'll benefit from the Cardinals moving on from Trey Benson (released) and James Conner beginning the year on PUP/IR. However, Love's path to Fantasy stardom comes from his explosive play ability and upside as a receiver (specifically in PPR formats). The former could be held back by a bad offensive line and not enough opportunities while trailing in games often. The latter could be held back by a passing game that already features three excellent options in addition to Love. The possibility that Love is a committee back, on a bad team, that doesn't throw him the ball enough is weighing on my mind, but I couldn't pass up the upside of drafting a top-five overall pick at running back outside of the top-30 overall.

Player who could make or break my team: Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty was a borderline first-round pick before an ankle injury led to his draft freefall. However, all expectations are that he will suit up in Week 1 and is dealing with a low ankle sprain. The Raiders did not keep an extra running back on their final 53-man roster and Jeanty could be ready to practice in the Week 1 lead-up. If healthy, Jeanty can anchor my backfield in a Klint Kubiak-designed offense with major upgrades on his offensive line at center with the free agent addition of Tyler Linderbaum and at left tackle with the healthy return of Kolten Miller.