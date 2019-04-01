Howard Wilson: Let go by Cleveland
Wilson was waived by the Browns on Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Wilson, a 2017 fourth-round pick, never suited up for a regular-season contest in Cleveland due to numerous knee injuries. If he's able to earn a depth role elsewhere in the league, Wilson will look to make up for missing two years of development time.
More News
-
Browns' Howard Wilson: Placed on IR•
-
Browns' Howard Wilson: Undergoes another procedure•
-
Browns' Howard Wilson: Moved to regular season PUP list•
-
Browns' Howard Wilson: Placed on PUP list•
-
Browns' Howard Wilson: No longer needs surgery on knee•
-
Browns' Howard Wilson: To undergo surgery, season in jeopardy•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...