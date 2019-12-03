Play

The Titans waived Grasu on Tuesday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Grasu has been with the Titans since Oct. 31, but he hasn't slotted into a game. If he clears waivers, the 28-year-old may land on the team's practice squad.

