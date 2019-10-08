Grasu was waived by the Titans on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Grasu was let go at the end of training camp but rejoined the Titans after Week 1, and he once again lost his place on the 53-man roster. The 28-year-old started 12 games in 2015 and 2017 with the Bears but has played only three games across stints with the Ravens, Dolphins and Titans over the past two seasons.