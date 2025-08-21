In the redraft world, there has been plenty of talk about the rise of the rookies. While Ashton Jeanty has been a top 24 player since the moment he was drafted, the gap is shrinking, even if he is still number one. Both TreVeyon Henderson and Omarion Hampton have taken advantage of their opportunities in the preseason, with Henderson doing more in the actual games and Hampton benefiting from Najee Harris' ongoing absence from team work. RJ Harvey is another rookie riser, because if preseason usage means anything at all, he looks like the lead back in Denver Week 1.

Amongst the wide receivers, there have really been three big risers: Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan, and Emeka Egbuka. For the first two, the redraft rise doesn't show up in the rookie rankings because Henderson and Hampton have risen faster. For Egbuka, he's now in the tier with Hunter and McMillan after leaving Matthew Golden and Luther Burden behind. In fairness to Golden, he has had a great summer too and has done nothing to dispel the notion that he could be the WR1 for the Packers starting this year.

What has gotten lost in all this rookie madness is that some of the guys we really liked late in Round 1 and early in Round 2 haven't had as fast a start. Between Quinshon Judkins' legal problems and lack of a contract, Jack Bech and Tre Harris' camp struggles, and the Luther Burden III roller coaster, this part of the draft feels iffier than it used to. After Golden at pick nine, not much is certain. Take that two ways, one, don't value those picks as much in trade, two, feel free to pick your favorite from pick 10 through 15, no one has a lot of reason to feel confident about those guys.

One impact that shows up in the rankings below is that Jaxson Dart is rising even if he's still clearly behind Russell Wilson in the Giants 2025 plans. Dart has shown well in camp and the preseason, and with the Giants' incredibly difficult schedule, it wouldn't be surprising to see him by Week 10. More importantly for Dynasty purposes, he looks like the kind of guy who should get a chance to enter 2026 as the starter. The major risk that still exists is if the Giants face plant and change leadership, it is possible a new regime wants to draft a QB in Round 1 next year.

A few names that didn't make the top 30 but are big risers and late-round targets are D'Onte Thornton, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Isaiah Bond, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt. In fact, if you want to draft Croskey-Merritt, you will have to draft him much higher than I have him ranked. The general consensus is that Brian Robinson is gone and Croskey-Merritt will start Week 1 and lead this backfield. I am not quite there yet with the seventh rounder, but I am getting close.

Here are my updated rookie rankings for superflex Dynasty leagues:

1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

2. Cam Ward, QB, Titans

3. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

4. Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

5. Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars

6. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

7. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

8. RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos

9. Matthew Golden, WR, Packers

10. Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants

11. Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

12. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers

13. Luther Burden III, WR, Bears

14. Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

15. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

16. Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans

17. Jalen Milroe, QB, Seahawks

18. Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants

19. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns

20. Tyler Shough, QB, Saints

21. Tre Harris, WR, Chargers

22. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Seahawks

23. Mason Taylor, TE, Jets

24. Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns

25. Ollie Gordon II, RB, Dolphins

26. Jaylin Noel, WR, Texans

27. Jordan James, RB, 49ers

28. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Browns

29. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars

30. Trevor Etienne, RB, Panthers