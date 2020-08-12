Atkinson was waived by Atlanta on Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 6-foot-5 offensive tackle joined the Falcons as an undrafted free agent during the spring, after wrapping up his collegiate career at nearby Georgia State by earning a second-consecutive All-Sun Belt nod. The Flowery Branch native is now free to seek NFL employment elsewhere upon Tuesday's decision, as Atlanta examines John Wetzel, Justin McCray and Evin Ksiezarczyk as backup tackle options.