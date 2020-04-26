Play

Hunter Bryant: Heading to Detroit

Bryant is expected to sign with the Lions as an undrafted free agent, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Bryant somewhat surprising remained unselected during the latter stages of the 2020 NFL Draft, but he's set to join Detroit as a UDFA. He caught 52 passes for 825 yards and three touchdowns during his final collegiate season at Washington, and he figures to have a decent chance of making the 53-man roster.

