Luepke is expected to sign with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

In his last season at North Dakota State, Luepke rushed for 621 yards and nine touchdowns on just 98 carries, adding 14 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Operating as the starter in a running back committee, Luepke made First Team All-American and First Team All-MVFC three times and had an impressive career yards per carry (6.1) and yards per reception (17.6) during his college career. His natural ability as a pass-catcher could give him spot opportunities on an NFL offense, and he could also see time on the field on special teams coverage.