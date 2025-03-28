The Raiders are hosting Renfrow for a visit Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Renfrow, who didn't play at all in 2024 after being released by Las Vegas last March, also visited the Panthers on Wednesday. The 29-year-old wideout spent five seasons with the Raiders from 2019-23, most notably earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2021, when he compiled a career-best 103-1,038-9 receiving line. A reunion with Renfrow could make sense for Las Vegas, as the team is in need of reliable wideouts to surround new quarterback Geno Smith with. Currently, Tre Tucker and Kyle Philips stand atop the depth chart behind No. 1 option Jakobi Meyers.