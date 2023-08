The Eagles waived Book on Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

No surprise here, as Book was the No. 4 quarterback on Philly's depth chart. The Notre Dame product has suited up for just one game since entering the league. However, that game was a start with New Orleans, and he ultimately went 12 for 20 on his way to 135 yards and two interceptions. The 25-year-old is now set to look for a new opportunity.