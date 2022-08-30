The Saints waived Book on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Book put forth his best showing off the offseason during the Saints' preseason finale, when he completed 11-of-15 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers, while adding an impressive 50 rushing yards. However, the 2021 fourth-round pick ultimately faced steep odds of earning a spot behind Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, Book will be a likely candidate to resurface on the practice squad.