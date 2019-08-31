Ian Bunting: Done in Chicago
The Bears released Bunting on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bunting was an undrafted free agent out of California, and even led the team in receiving yards during Week 1 of the preseason. He couldn't stick with a veteran tight end room, and could be a practice squad candidate with the Bears or another team in the league.
