Ian Bunting: Inks deal with practice squad
Bunting signed with the Colts' practice squad Tuesday.
The undrafted rookie will join the Colts' before their bye week. He's considered a run-blocking specialist with just 18 receptions for 195 yards and no touchdowns in his final season with the University of California. Bunting will be on standby in case Eric Ebron, Jack Doyle or Mo Alie-Cox get injured.
