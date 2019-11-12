Play

Silberman worked out for the Cardinals recently, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Silberman has been a free agent since needing to be rushed to the hospital with an abdominal issue while with the Colts early in the preseason. Whether he secures a deal or not, the 27-year-old at least seems to be healthy again.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories