The Bears waived Wheeler (undisclosed) from IR with an injury settlement Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wheeler's injury settlement will make him eligible to sign with a club, whether in Chicago or elsewhere, once healthy this season, rather than spend the entire year on IR. Across his two preseason appearances, Wheeler impressed with 26 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns. He also turned his only target into a 14-yard catch.