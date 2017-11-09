Ibraheim Campbell: Cut after injuring hamstring
The Browns waived Campbell (hamstring) with an injury designation Thursday.
After recording a season-high seven tackles in the Browns' last game in Week 8 against the Vikings while starting free safety Jabrill Peppers (toe) sat out, Campbell was cut loose after succumbing to an injury of his own during Wednesday's practice. Campbell will be replaced on the roster by fellow safety Derron Smith, who appeared in three games with the Bengals earlier this season.
