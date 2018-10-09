Ibraheim Campbell: Let go by Dallas
Campbell was released by the Cowboys on Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Campbell has been active for every game this season, but he was primarily being used on special teams. He was released in order to create a roster spot for the signing of safety Darian Thompson.
