The Texans signed Campbell to their practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Browns waived Campbell off injured reserve in November, but after fully recovering from a hamstring issue, he was able to find a new home in Houston. Prior to being shelved by the Browns, Campbell made eight appearances, compiling 16 tackles (13 solo).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop