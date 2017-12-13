Campbell (hamstring) signed with the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Campbell was waived by the Browns off of injured reserve in November, but he has found a new home in Houston for the time being. The third-year pro played eight games with the Browns this season, compiling 16 tackles (13 solo).

