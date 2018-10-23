Odenigbo was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Odenigbo fell victim to Arizona's depleted offensive line depth and subsequent need at that position. There's a chance the Odenigbo will latch on elsewhere, but speculation is a bit premature at the moment. The second-year pro out of Northwestern has appeared in just one NFL game since entering the league in 2017.

