Smith-Marsette was released by the Giants on Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official website reports.

Smith-Marsette re-signed with the Giants in March after spending the 2024 campaign with the team, serving as the team's primary return man. The wide receiver recorded two catches for seven yards, a six-yard run, three punt returns for 30 yards and 46 yards on two kickoff returns over two preseason games in 2025. Considering his ability as a special-teams asset, Smith-Marsette will likely find another suitor in the near future.