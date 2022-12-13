Smith-Marsette reverted to the Chiefs' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Smith-Marsette received the bump up with Kadarius Toney still sidelined by a hamstring injury. The 23-year-old saw three snaps on offense against the Broncos. but he failed to see a target. He was also expected to handle kick returns, but all five of Denver's kickoffs went for touchbacks.
