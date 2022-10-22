The Chiefs signed Smith-Marsette to their practice squad Friday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
Smith-Marsette was waived by the Bears on Tuesday after totaling one catch on four targets for 15 yards through six games. Kansas City unquestionably has a more potent passing attack, but Smith-Marsette isn't likely to ascend far enough up the receiver depth chart to be an impactful fantasy asset (if he's able to make the active roster at all). The Chiefs may see more value in him as a kick returner, as he has both college and NFL experience in that role.