Smith-Marsette signed a contract to join Arizona's practice squad Monday, Zach Gershman of the team's official website reports.

Smith-Marsette spent training camp with the Cardinals before being released Sunday. However, he's quickly returned to the organization as a member of the practice squad. Smith-Marsette provides veteran wideout depth, as he's logged 48 career NFL regular-season games, including one start. However, he hasn't suited up in a contest since 2024, when he worked almost exclusively as a kick and punt returner for the Giants.