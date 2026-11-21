The Panthers cut Smith-Marsette (undisclosed) from the practice squad injured list Friday with an injury settlement, Anthony Rizzuti of USA Today reports.

Smith-Marsette landed on the practice squad injured list Nov. 10 due to an undisclosed injury. Now that he's been let go with an injury settlement, Smith-Marsette will have the opportunity to sign with a team once he's fully healthy. He has not played in a regular-season game since 2024, when he appeared in six contests as a member of the Giants.