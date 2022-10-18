Smith-Marsette was waived by the Bears on Tuesday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.
Smith-Marsette has played in every game this season, but he's failed to make an impact in the Bears' passing game, bringing in one catch on four targets for 15 yards. In a corresponding move, the Bears signed fellow receiver Isaiah Coulter to the active roster from their practice squad.
More News
-
Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Targeted once in defeat•
-
Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Fumbles on first catch of season•
-
Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: First target with Chicago•
-
Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Claimed by Bears•
-
Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Cut by Vikes•
-
Vikings' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Paces pass catchers in loss•