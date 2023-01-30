Smith-Marsette reverted to Kansas City's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Smith-Marsette was elevated ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, marking his third promotion since joining Kansas City's practice squad Oct. 21. However, unlike his previous two appearances, the 6-foot-1 wideout was ruled inactive pregame along with active-roster pass catcher Justin Watson (illness). Regular wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Kadarius Toney (ankle) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) all exited at different points during this win versus Cincinnati. Therefore, if Smith-Marsette is elevated again for the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, he could have a better chance to be deemed active in the Chiefs' banged-up receiving corps.
