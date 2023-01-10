Smith-Marsette reverted to the Chiefs' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Smith-Marsette was elevated from the Chiefs' practice squad for the second time this season ahead of Saturday's regular-season finale against Las Vegas. The second-year wideout served as the team's No. 5 wideout with Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Skyy Moore (hand) both inactive against the Raiders. However, Smith-Marsette did not record a target while playing nine of his 10 snaps on offense, and he has not recorded a target since joining up with Kansas City.
