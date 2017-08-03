Enemkpali signed a one-year deal with the Raiders on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Enemkpali hasn't played a snap since the 2015 season, as a torn ACL knocked him out for all of last season. This means he'll have to prove he still has what it takes to be a linebacker in the league, and Enemkpali was likely just brought in for extra competition with the chance to win special teams snaps.