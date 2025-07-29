MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- It's been a while since Jaylen Waddle has been a positive for Fantasy managers. Last year, he saw a career-worst 5.5 targets per game while he and seemingly all of the Dolphins offense navigated through injuries and an altered offensive game plan that called for lots of short throws to ... not wide receivers. The year before, he averaged a respectable 14.2 PPR points per game on 7.4 targets per game, but his production was inconsistent as he had at least his average in 5 of 14 outings.

Delightfully, on the Dolphins' first full-contact padded practice on Tuesday, Waddle was anything but an afterthought. No player, receiver or otherwise, had as many targets on the day from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as Waddle. Not even Tyreek Hill.

Seemingly healthy for the first time in maybe years, Waddle routinely beat his coverage on dig and slant routes, showing off good timing with Tagovailoa. He reeled in a terrific toe-tap catch along the sideline on an out pattern early in drills as well, but his best catch was his last one, burning coverage down the left sideline and laying out for a predetermined deep lob with great placement from Tagovailoa for roughly 30 yards.

This isn't the first day Waddle has shined this summer, either. It's clear he's healthy, which means he's playing fast and loose.

As long as that's the case, Waddle will have a chance at a bounce-back year.

That chance is even stronger as long as the Dolphins don't find a replacement for Jonnu Smith at tight end. Hype around Darren Waller's comeback has faded as he's struggled to get off the Physically Unable to Perform list. No one else at Dolphins practice on Tuesday stepped up at that position with the starters. After Smith averaged 7.7 targets per game in his last 10, it's obvious some of those looks could go Waddle's way.

Staying healthy and getting more targets are obvious factors, both of which would help him reverse what's been a nasty track record: Over the past two seasons, Waddle has three games with 15 plus PPR points when both Hill and rusher De'Von Achane were active -- none in 2024.

If Waddle can overcome that, then he'll be a Fantasy staple like he was before last year. As long as he and the Dolphins offense don't suffer any hiccups between now and Week 1, he could be well worth a pick around 60th overall as a borderline top 30 receiver. That's a generous discount after last season.

Dolphins O-line improving?

CBS Sports analyst and former All Pro guard Kyle Long ranked the Dolphins in his lowest tier heading into training camp. Pro Football Focus didn't have great grades for the Dolphins offensive line last year, and they remain skeptics now. Sharp Football Analysis and Fantasy Points both rate the Dolphins front five as a bottom-five unit.

The consensus is clear, but the results from their first full contact practice suggest they might be a little bit better. Emphasis on little bit.

Keeping in mind that the Dolphins have one of the deepest pass-rush units in the league, their offensive line deserved credit for how they held up for much of practice against the defense on Tuesday. New starting left tackle Patrick Paul especially earned a gold star for his work holding up Bradley Chubb and Chop Robinson both in one-on-one drills and in the team 11-on-11 setting. New starting guards, rookie Jonah Savaiinaea and veteran James Daniels, were solid in pass protection and were involved in path-clearing for Achane. Right tackle Austin Jackson allowed a pressure or two but has established himself as a capable starter.

It's a step in the right direction for a front five that was so bad last season that the Dolphins were forced to alter their offense to work around their shortcomings. This isn't to say that the Fins will turn their weakness into a strength, but they might be a little closer to league average than the consensus thinks. Obviously, that would help all aspects of the offense, especially when it comes to keeping their quarterback upright for more than two seconds.

Achane's the man, but who's the backup?

There's no doubt that Achane is Miami's lead running back -- everyone knows he's earned that spot entering his third year. Achane was a target of Tagovailoa's on a wheel route on Tuesday against edge rusher Bradley Chubb in coverage.

That was good for roughly 30 yards and wasn't Achane's only catch on the day.

However, it's definitely too soon to suggest there's a reliable No. 2 running back. Presumed backup Jaylen Wright flashed patience and cuts in his runs, but also fumbled on a carry that was flagged for defensive offsides and dropped a short throw from rookie Quinn Ewers on a scramble play. More importantly, Wright spent time working with the first, second, and third team offenses, as did veteran Alexander Mattison. It's also worth noting that Mattison was the far more physical runner than Wright, and he even bolted for what would have been a touchdown run from over 40 yards out on a well-blocked run with the second unit.

As of now, it's probably wrong to assume Wright will simply handle all of Achane's work if Achane were to miss time. It's probably more realistic to expect a split between Wright and Mattison, making one of the league's most desirable running back spots all the murkier in case of calamity.