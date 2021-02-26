Keeping up with MLB news from around the entire league is one of the toughest things about Fantasy Draft Prep season. This is even more so true in today's pandemic-influenced landscape. You're relying on far less hard facts and more conjecture than ever before.

But we're here to help you catch all of the news that may have fallen through the cracks for you every day. Our Fantasy Baseball Today newsletter is one way to get all of the day's news delivered right to your inbox, and now we've got another way to catch up on the news: The Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast.

Every morning on Fantasy Baseball Today in 5, Frank Stampl (that's me!), Chris Towers and Scott White will break down the biggest news from around the MLB from the previous day in just five minutes, telling you why it matters and how it's going to impact your Fantasy team. From injuries to depth chart changes and everything in between, you'll know exactly what you need to do in the time it takes to brew a pot of coffee or walk the dog.

Head on over to Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you consume podcasts to subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today in 5.

So which 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Will Smith's huge breakout last season, and find out.