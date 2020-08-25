Keeping up with NFL news from around the entire league is one of the toughest things about Fantasy Draft Prep season, and that's more true than ever at a time when we can't watch preseason games or even see training camp. You're relying on beat writer reports of who looks good, zoom call interviews with players and coaches, and your gut, basically.

But we're here to help you catch all of the news that may have fallen through the cracks for you every day. Our Fantasy Football Today newsletter is one way to get all of the day's news delivered right to your inbox, and now we've got another way to catch up on the news: The Fantasy Football Today in Five podcast.

Every morning on Fantasy Football Today in Five, Adam Aizer, Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, and Ben Gretch will break down the biggest news from around the NFL from the previous day in just five minutes, telling you why it matters and how it's going to impact your Fantasy team. From injuries to depth chart changes and everything in between, you'll know exactly what you need to do in the time it takes to brew a pot of coffee or walk the dog.

Head on over to Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you consume podcasts to subscribe to Fantasy Football Today in Five, with the first episode heading your way the morning of Aug. 31, and check out the trailer below to preview podcast: