Irv Smith Jr.: Joins 2019 NFL draft
Smith entered his name into the 2019 NFL draft pool Friday, AL.com reports.
Smith's early departure from Tuscaloosa doesn't come as a huge surprise, as the tight end owns athleticism highly coveted at the position in recent draft classes. Smith proved his ability to stretch the field in 2018, averaging 16.1 yards per catch while posting 44 for 710 yards and seven touchdowns on the campaign. He should work as a downfield threat at the next level and has crept into the back end of the first round in some mock drafts.
